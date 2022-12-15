x
Crime

18-year-old charged with murder in connection to April 2022 shooting death of teen, Dallas police say

DPD says Deandre Hamilton has been wanted since July 2022 for the murder of 17-year-old Salvador Milan.
Credit: Justin - stock.adobe.com

DALLAS — An 18-year-old wanted in the April 2022 murder of another teen has been arrested, the Dallas Police Department (DPD) announced.

DPD says Deandre Hamilton has been charged with murder after being taken into custody by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 6.

On April 4, Dallas police officers responded to a shooting at 2500 Keeler Street. When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Salvador Milan with multiple gunshot wounds in the front passenger seat of a car.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced Milan dead at the scene.

DPD said on May 10, officers arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the case and charged the teen with murder.

On July 7, DPD issued an arrest warrant for Hamilton, saying he was the one who shot and killed Milan.

At this time, there’s no word yet on Hamilton’s bond.

