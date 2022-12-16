Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven

An unknown suspect shot at the victims from a vehicle and left the location.

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot.

Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive.

Preliminary investigation determined an unknown suspect shot at multiple victims and left the location, police said.

All five victims were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.