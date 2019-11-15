FORT WORTH, Texas — The city of Fort Worth has named the director of its new Diversity and Inclusion Department.

The announcement comes less than a month after a white Fort Worth police officer shot a black woman in her home after a neighbor called a non-emergency police line because he was concerned.

Christina Brooks, a Texas native, will start her new role on Dec. 9. The announcement was made via email on Thursday by City Manager David Cooke.

Brooks will be responsible for taking recommendations from the Race and Culture Task Force and ensuring the recommendations are fairly put into place.

Previously, Brooks was the first diversity and inclusion officer and LGBTQ liaison for the city of South Bend in Indiana.

“Now, I’m excited to return to my home state of Texas and join the City of Fort Worth administration at a pivotal and important time. I have a sober-eyed view of the intense and necessary work that has yet to be done, but I’m reassured that both Fort Worth’s community and administration are well-positioned to work together to advance healing and change where it’s needed,” Brooks said in a written statement.

At a meeting on Tuesday, city council members discussed steps that address the issues surrounding Fort Worth police and the minority community.

A panel of national experts was recently selected to review the police department.

The members have experience working in civil rights, law enforcement, and law.

