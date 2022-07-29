Tarrant County issues emergency disaster declaration due to extreme drought conditions

Judge Glen Whitely signed the local declaration Friday, which will take effect across the county immediately

Following severe drought conditions and a fire that destroyed at least three homes in Rendon, Tarrant County has issued an emergency disaster declaration.

Judge Glen Whitely signed the local declaration Friday, which takes effect across the county immediately.

According to Texas Government Code Chapter 418, a county judge can be given the power to declare a local disaster within a county “if the threat of disaster is imminent.”

This has become evident within the last few days, as the community of Rendon experienced a fire that displaced families Wednesday, July 27.

The Tarrant County fire marshal told WFAA that the fire began in the kitchen of a home and quickly spread to other homes and structures due to extreme drought conditions.

In issuing the declaration, Tarrant County has the opportunity to get assistance for fire-related issues, including being eligible for FEMA aid and providing reimbursements to help families.

According to WFAA’s weather team, the Dallas-Fort Worth region has gone at least 55 days without any measurable rain.

