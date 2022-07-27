'It's a scary situation': Grass fires are testing the limits of first responders in North Texas

Dry conditions and triple-digit heat are helping to fuel grass fires across the region. The fires are straining resources and physically testing first responders.

FERRIS, Texas — Dry conditions and triple digit temperatures are among issues fueling grass fires across North Texas. The emergencies are also putting a strain on local resources.

Meantime, the reality of the fires is keeping residents across communities on high alert.

“You can prepare for it, and prepare for it. You’re still going to find yourself behind the 8-ball in an event like this,” said Ferris Fire Chief Brian Horton.

Firefighters in Ferris, Texas were busy Tuesday tackling two large fires, back-to-back.

“It’s dry. Everybody knows that,” Horton said.

One home was destroyed after someone started burning trash outdoors. Winds and dry conditions helped spread the flames.

“We were so lucky this didn’t turn into a Balch Springs,” Horton explained.

Huge grass fires in Balch Springs, Texas damaged 26 homes this week. City leaders believe sparks from a crew’s lawnmower was the cause there.

“It’s concerning when these things pop up, because we know it will be taxing in all ways,” explained Brooks Williams, City Manager for the City of Ferris.

Williams said first responders were also tied up when embers from a neighbor cutting metal spread. A large fire ignited.

“It’s really creating an environment where people need to start thinking about their behaviors, and really stopping and asking themselves is what I’m doing right now absolutely necessary,” Williams added.

The City Manager and Fire Chief said the heat, dry conditions and grass fires are stressing local resources. Equipment is maxed. Mutual aid, at times, is a must. However, the safety of residents and first responders remain top of mind.

“Being here yesterday, I got to see first-hand. I had exhausted first responders. Some of them having to get IVs to recuperate. I had families who were exhausted. There was a family in this house that had to be taken out by one of the members of our first responders’ team. It’s just a scary situation when that happens,” Williams explained.

While fire dangers remain a reality, some believe only a significant rain event may help slow things down.

Chief Horton said the potential for that could be months away.