'An unfortunate accident': Families get first look at destruction left from Balch Springs fire

Officials say 26 homes were damaged and at least nine were destroyed.

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — In a few hours Monday evening, flames consumed 35 acres and damaged 26 homes in Balch Springs.

City officials said the fire started just after 3 p.m. Monday along Interstate 20 and Beltline Road.

They said the owner of a grass field near the home had received two code compliance warnings and a court summons before they decided to cut the grass Monday. Mowers hit metal, which caused sparks and then a large fire.

Michael Jaramillo’s family had lived in their home 15 years before flames consumed it Monday.

“Around 4 p.m., I started getting messages from my brother,” he said. “It hasn’t really sunk in at the moment.”

By the time, he made it back from work, his mother was in tears and his home was destroyed.

“The first thing that comes to my mind are the pictures that I had of my brother and sister when they were babies,” he said.

Nearly a dozen departments rushed to the fire that ate through 35 acres, damaging 26 homes. Nine homes are burned beyond repair. City officials estimate $6 million in losses.

“This was an accident, an unfortunate accident,” Balch Springs Fire Chief Eric Neal said. “It’s just the conditions right now are unique. We’ve been really dry over the past couple of months. When you add winds to that, it’s just a recipe for disaster and that’s what happened yesterday.”

Willy Gomez’s younger brother was the only one home when police banged on their front door. He grabbed the dog and ran as flames raced towards their home.

“Everything’s memories, and it’s really just memories that you stick with,” Gomez said.

When the only thing left is memories, people hold onto them tighter.

“I really do remember when we first came here, when we first took a look at the house,” Gomez said through tears.

Fourteen years after they moved in, only dust, ash and charred bricks remain.

“This was our house, and this is the only thing I’ve got now, and I’ve just got to start all over,” he said.

No one was hurt but it’s still too early for the families who lost all they own to appreciate good news.

“I really feel bad for my parents,” Gomez said. “Every day that I’ve been living, I remember they get up and they go to work every day for it just to be gone like this.”

“It’s something horrible,” Jaramillo said. “Just trying to understand what to do next.”

City officials walked the block, sending people to the Balch Springs rec center for information on how to move forward and simply how to get basic needs like clothes and food.

“We really don’t know what’s next,” Gomez said. “We really don’t know what’s next.”