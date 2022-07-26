Crews battling fire in southern Tarrant County; at least three homes destroyed

The fire marshal says the blaze began in a kitchen of one of the homes and quickly spread due to the dry conditions.

RENDON, Texas — Crews are working to contain a fire that spread to homes near Rendon in southern Tarrant County, officials said Tuesday evening.

According to the Rendon Fire Department, crews were working a grass fire in the 5500 block of Jessica Lane that spread to structures nearby.

In an update around 8:30 p.m., the Tarrant County fire marshal said the blaze began in the kitchen of a home and that it quickly spread to other homes and structures due to the dry conditions.

So far, at least three homes have been destroyed and five other structures were damaged by flames. It's unclear what type of structures have been damaged.

Several agencies, including Fort Worth and Crowley fire departments, were reporting to the scene.

