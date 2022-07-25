WATCH LIVE: Crews working on Balch Springs grass fire that spread to at least 20 structures

The fire spread through multiples homes near Interstate 20 and South Beltline Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — Crews in Balch Springs are working to put out a large grass fire that has spread to multiple homes.

The fire is happening near the intersection of Interstate 20 and South Beltline Road in the Spring Ridge neighborhood.

An aerial view of the fire showed flames spreading through backyards and even onto the homes themselves. At least 20 structures have been burned during this incident.

It's believed the fire started after crews cutting grass on the large field may have struck a metal object, causing sparks, according to the Balch Springs city manager.

Thick, black smoke could also be seen throughout the area.

Affected residents can meet with the American Red Cross at the Balch Springs Recreation Center at 5372 Shepherd Lane.