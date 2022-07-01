Crews battling large wildfire near Glen Rose in Somervell County

The fire, which has burned an estimated 1,000 acres, is happening between Chalk Mountain and Dinosaur Valley Park.

GLEN ROSE, Texas — Crews in Somervell County are battling a large wildfire just west of Glen Rose, according to officials.

The Somervell County Fire Department says the fire is happening between Chalk Mountain and Dinosaur Valley Park, which is about 60 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has burned an estimated 1,000 acres and is 1% contained, as of 9 p.m. Monday.

The fire department says crews have been working to relocate animals that are threatened by the fire.

Somervell County also issued a disaster declaration due to the fire.

The Red Cross has opened an overnight shelter at the Somervell County Expo Center for those impacted by the fire.