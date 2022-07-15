Multiple fire departments fighting large grass fire near Godley

The fire spans about 500 acres and isn't contained at all currently, Texas A&M Forest Service says.

GODLEY, Texas — Multiple fire departments are fighting a large grass fire moving north southwest of Fort Worth, Johnson County Sheriff's Office says.

Texas A&M Forest Services said before 5:30 p.m. they are helping fight the fire, which is an estimated 500-acre fire at the moment and is 0% contained.

The fire started near the 15000 block of FM 2331 in Godley and is moving north, Johnson County officials say. Deputies are evacuating homes in the 9400 block of County Road 917.

County officials say firefighters are forming a line to block the fire from moving north along County Road 917 and planes are dropping water.