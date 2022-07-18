Wildfire burning near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County

As of 5 p.m., the fire has reportedly burned 300 acres and is 0% contained.

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas — A large wildfire has burned hundreds of acres near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County as crews continue to work on extinguishing it.

The fire is happening about 75 miles northwest of Fort Worth on the northern side of Possum Kingdom Lake.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire has burned 300 acres and is 0% contained.

Crews could be seen using planes to drop water on the fire.

Some structures could be seen burning in the area.

