Tarrant County Deputy Medical Examiner to be fired after audit finds issues in more than two dozen cases

An audit reviewed 41 autopsies performed by Dr. Marc Krouse.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Tarrant County medical examiner is being fired after an audit revealed more than two dozen homicide cases he worked on last year had omissions, lapses, and failures to obtain all necessary records, according to a letter and an audit emailed by the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office and obtained by WFAA.

The audit performed by Tarrant County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Nizam Peerwani says Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Marc Krouse was suspended from performing homicide case autopsies back on Nov. 9 after errors were found in two cases he worked. It was first prompted by “errors discovered in the autopsy report on Alfredo Olivares, Jr." Olivares was shot and died on September 19.

The audit reviewed 41 cases from Jan. 1, 2020 to Nov. 9, 2020 and found issues in 27 of them.

WFAA obtained the audit and notice of his termination after they were sent to attorneys with cases in the county.

The notice states that Krouse was placed on administrative leave on March 25 with his last date of employment on April 24.

“Although in most cases, these did not necessarily impact the assignment of cause or the manner of death, the reports left questions unanswered and demonstrated lack of due diligence,” the audit reads.

“Because of an ongoing investigation, the commissioners court made the decision that Dr. Marc Krouse should not be working on any Tarrant County cases and were informed by medical examiner Dr. Nizam Peerwani, that Krouse would be terminated,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley told WFAA.

Krouse began working as a Deputy Medical Examiner in 1978, according to his profile on the county’s website.