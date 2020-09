He had been "hanging out in the street when he was shot," police said.

A 19-year-old Fort Worth man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning, police said.

Alfredo Olivares Jr. was shot around 6 a.m. on the 4100 block of Valentine Street, according to officials.

The teen had been "hanging out in the street" at the time, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.