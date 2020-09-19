Arlington police searching for suspect who shot BB gun, injuring 5 people, blinding man in one eye

There were four different incidents called in from 8:40 to 9:30 p.m. on July 29 in the same general area, police said.

Police say a person shot a BB or pellet gun at multiple people in one day, injuring five people, including a 64-year-old man who permanently lost sight in one eye. Now police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

There were four different incidents called in from 8:40 to 9:30 p.m. on July 29 in the same general area regarding a person who was in a vehicle and shooting. The incidents were at Rushmoor Drive and Woodside Drive, Woodside Drive, 2500 Pleasant Ridge, Kelly Elliott Road and W. Sublett Road.

In each case, the victims told police that the shooter was a passenger in a light-colored or possibly tan Ford Escape or Ford Explorer with a luggage rack on top, police said.

Another similar incident was reported on Aug. 9 in Dalworthington Gardens where one person was injured. Police believe the case is related to the other incidents.