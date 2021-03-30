5-year-old child accidentally drowns in neighbor's pool, Cedar Hill police say

Officers were dispatched for a missing child call at about 3:12 p.m. in the 100 block of Hunter Drive.

CEDAR HILL, Texas — A 5-year-old child accidentally drowned at a neighbor's pool Monday afternoon in Cedar Hill, police said.

The officers searched the area and found security cameras on a neighbor's house and checked the video, which showed the child headed towards the backyard, police said.

Officers and fire personnel went to the yard and checked the pool where the child was found.

"At this time, it appears this drowning is a tragic accident," police said in a statement.

Cedar Hill investigators will continue to work with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office as the investigation continues.