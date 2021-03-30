Suspected drunk driver flips vehicle on I-20 with woman, 3 kids inside

An off-duty Fort Worth police officers and other witnesses, pulled over and help the woman and children get out of the vehicle.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man suspected of driving drunk has been arrested after his vehicle with four passengers inside flipped on Interstate 20.

A woman and three children in the car. Police did not share their conditions, but said the children were taken to Cook's Children Hospital to be checked out.

Fort Worth police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip into the median and catch fire. The report of the crash came in around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

An off-duty police officers and other witnesses who saw the crash pulled out and helped the woman and children out of vehicle. Other police officers who responded to the scene were able to extract the driver, officials said.

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving drunk.

No other details about the crash or investigation were immediately available.