Texas lawmaker introduces 'Bo's Law' to clarify Castle Doctrine, make it an offense for officers to turn off dash, body cams

AUSTIN, Texas — State Rep. Carl Sherman, D-DeSoto, is introducing a new bill in the Texas Legislature this week in honor of Botham Jean.

Jean was shot and killed while sitting in his apartment by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in 2018. Guyger claimed she thought she was entering her own apartment at the time when she shot him. She was convicted of murder in 2019 but is currently appealing the verdict.

House Bill 929, which would be known as The Botham Jean Act "Bo's Law" Safe at Home, would focus on several issues that came up during the case, particularly as related to investigation recordings and the legal concept of Castle Doctrine, according to a news release from Sherman's office.

The Botham Jean Act would make it an offense for police officers to turn off body worn cameras and dash cameras during investigations.

Under Texas law, the Castle Doctrine allows someone to use deadly force to protect their home, car or business. Guyger's attorneys argued her actions should have been covered under Castle Doctrine since she believed she was in her home.

From The Texas Tribune: What is Texas' Castle Doctrine and what does it mean in the Amber Guyger case

Below is an excerpt from Sherman explaining how the bill would change Texas law:

• Clarify that an individual can protect their “castle,” while preventing others to cite this doctrine in the case of a person maliciously and recklessly entering another’s home and killing that person in his/her own castle.

• Regarding mistake of fact, this bill will clean up the language and make it clear that the “mistake of fact” defense is for a mistake that negates the culpable mental state for the offense.

• Body worn camera policies and continuous recording is an area of key importance and will help to increase police accountability while also offering transparency to the community as well as provide protection for police.

• Currently there is no specific penalty for turning off a recording device during an investigation. Bo’s Law will further efforts to increase accountability by creating consequences for bad actors.

Sherman introduced the bill alongside a number of other community and state leaders on Monday in Austin at the state Capitol, as well as the Jean family.

The bill would also "condemn the unnecessary use of excessive and deadly force by police against those they are sworn to serve," according to the release.

The state's Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee will hold a hearing on HB 929 on Thursday, April 1, according to Sherman. The representative is urging supporters to contact their representatives in favor of the bill.