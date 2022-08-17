'Stay away' | Crews battling 'large' structure fire in Southlake

Southlake DPS is urging residents to stay away from the area.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Crews are battling a structure fire in Southlake Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Southlake Department of Public Safety said the large fire was located in the 4000 block of TW King Road.

"It is imperative you avoid this area at all costs," the department tweeted.

STRUCTURE FIRE-- Heads up, as we have a large structure fire around 4000 T.W. King (in the far northwest part of the city). STAY AWAY.



There will be multiple fire trucks and other emergency vehicles in the area and multiple roads will be closed.



Several streets are closed or in the process of being closed, DPS said:

West Bob Jones

Southfork Road

T.W. King Road

Edgemere Drive

Indian Creek Drive

Carroll ISD said Walnut Grove Elementary was put into a "shelter in place" protocol. The school had an early dismissal at noon.