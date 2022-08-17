'Stay away' | Crews battling 'large' structure fire in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Crews are battling a structure fire in Southlake Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Southlake Department of Public Safety said the large fire was located in the 4000 block of TW King Road.
"It is imperative you avoid this area at all costs," the department tweeted.
Several streets are closed or in the process of being closed, DPS said:
- West Bob Jones
- Southfork Road
- T.W. King Road
- Edgemere Drive
- Indian Creek Drive
Carroll ISD said Walnut Grove Elementary was put into a "shelter in place" protocol. The school had an early dismissal at noon.
