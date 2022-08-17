Man with car problems got shot while looking for help, Fort Worth police say

According to police, the victim was trying to flag down a driver for help near I-20 and the 820 Loop.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect that shot a man while he was looking for help with his vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were dispatched at the intersection of westbound Interstate 20 and the northbound entrance ramp onto the South Loop 820. That was at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday.

When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The victim said his vehicle was having mechanical issues and decided to pull over on the side of the roadway. He was then trying to flag down other drivers when the suspect stopped their vehicle.

That suspect then came out of the vehicle, pulled out a firearm and shot at the victim before driving away.

The man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his finger, but police said he's in good condition.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting, but the FWPD Gun Violence Unit will be investigating. Anyone with information can call them at 817-392-4550.