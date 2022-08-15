x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dead, five critically injured in fire at Garland home following reports of 'explosion'

Six family members, with ages ranging from 3 to 54, were inside the home at the time.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com

GARLAND, Texas — One person is dead and five others remain in critical condition after a house fire in Garland on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to reports of "some type of explosion" around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive, near Dairy and East Miller roads.

Six family members, with ages ranging from 3 to 54, were inside the home at the time and suffered critical injuries, according to police.

Police said a 54-year-old woman died from her injuries in the overnight hours and that the five other family members remain in critical condition.

The identities of the family have not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Aqib Talib's brother still wanted in Lancaster youth football game shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out