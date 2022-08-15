One dead, five critically injured in fire at Garland home following reports of 'explosion'

Six family members, with ages ranging from 3 to 54, were inside the home at the time.

GARLAND, Texas — One person is dead and five others remain in critical condition after a house fire in Garland on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to reports of "some type of explosion" around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive, near Dairy and East Miller roads.

Six family members, with ages ranging from 3 to 54, were inside the home at the time and suffered critical injuries, according to police.

Police said a 54-year-old woman died from her injuries in the overnight hours and that the five other family members remain in critical condition.

The identities of the family have not yet been released.