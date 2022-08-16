Fort Worth woman shot from outside her apartment while she slept, police say

The police department said a suspect shot into the bedroom from either the apartment yard or from the roadway.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect that shot into a Fort Worth apartment, striking a woman while she was sleeping.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the Carmen Apartments at 2700 Dawn West, near West Loop 820 and Interstate 30, shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the victim was asleep in her bedroom on the first floor.

Someone shot a firearm from either the apartment yard or the roadway, sending the bullet into her bedroom window and striking her in the upper chest.

The woman was in stable condition at a local hospital Tuesday morning, but more information was not released.

No suspect has been arrested in the case, and police did not have any description of the shooter.

Fort Worth Police Department's Gun Violence Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can call detectives at 817-392-4550.