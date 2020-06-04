Our medical heroes are working day in and day out during this pandemic.

After a long shift, the last thing they want to do is possibly spread the virus to their loved ones at home.

Celina Mayor Sean Terry, along with Centurion American, is providing a safe haven for medical professionals at the Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas.

They can check into a free room to isolate and recharge. Free meals will be provided, too.

Terry said this is an effort to keep local medical professionals healthy and safe while on the front lines.

"The nurses and doctors have to be on their game 24/7," Terry said.

Terry and Centurion are working with area hospitals, including Baylor Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, Children’s Medical Center and Parkland Memorial Hospital, to identify medical personnel in need of respite.

Requests for these rooms can be sent to CenturionCares@CenturionAmerican.com.

