Starting today, WFAA is encouraging all North Texans to express their solidarity with local health care workers. These are our neighbors, family members, and friends who are fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus.

To show your support, join the community and tie a white ribbon in front of your home or residence. Keep it visible for the duration of this crisis.

Remember, while we’re inside, health care workers are out there, making sure the American way of life can resume as quickly as possible. Let them know how much they are appreciated in a visually impactful and historically symbolic way.

You can purchase your ribbon HERE.

Or, you can even use a white towel, sheet, Christmas lights, or torn up white t-shirt :)

Thank you for taking the time to show our Health Care Heroes we’re all in this together... just not, “together”.

Please, tag us on social media with #WFAA and #HealthCareHeroes