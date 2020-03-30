DALLAS — Today, we celebrate a special group of people.

Today is National Doctor’s Day.

The outpouring of support on social media is a bright spot during what’s been a tough few weeks.

But today is not just a trending hashtag.

It’s real life.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, these are the people we lean on. They’re the ones who are there to greet us at the hospital.

Our heroes work here.

They are the pediatricians, emergency medicine physicians, and infectious disease doctors at Cook Children’s.

It’s every single Baylor Scott & White Health doctor.

National Doctor’s Day is a sincere thank you to the more than 4,400 active physicians working hard at Medical City Healthcare hospitals.

It’s a shoutout to the surgeons, cardiologists, and physicians at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

It’s a much-deserved spotlight on the many faces at JPS Hospital in Fort Worth.

And the UT Southwestern doctors at Children’s Health in Dallas.

And so many others -- it'd be impossible to list them all here.

They are your loved ones, your friends, and your neighbors.

From all of us here at WFAA, we thank you.

