DALLAS — A celebration of life is being held for Lois Evans at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship. She died Dec. 30 from gallbladder cancer.

Kirk Franklin, who attends Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, was set to perform at the beginning of the service.

Lois Evans, 70, was married to Tony Evans, who is the pastor at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship.

Tony Evans posted on his Facebook page Dec. 30 that his wife had died from cancer — a diagnosis the couple announced in April.

"Just before the sun came up this morning, the love of my life, Lois Irene Evans, transitioned from earth and watched her first sunrise from heaven," Evans wrote.

Lois Evans was surrounded by her family when she died, Tony Evans said. The Evans had four children – Chrystal, Priscilla, Anthony, Jr., and Jonathan – as well as 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

