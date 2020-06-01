MedStar has seen a significant rise in the number of patients it has treated this flu season compared to the last for the illness.

Influenza-like illnesses are up more than 30% this year compared to the same time last season, said MedStar spokesperson Matt Zavadsky.

The Tarrant County ambulance service has also seen a 59% increase in the number of patients treated from November to December, Zavadsky said.

Those between the ages of 50 and 59 are the most affected, he said. Zip code 76116 has seen the most cases.

Women are more likely to be treated for the illness, with 61% of patients being female.

At least four people have died due to the flu this season in Dallas County, officials say, and hundreds have been hospitalized for the illness.

A fifth-grade boy from Coppell recently died after he had contracted the flu, but health officials aren't yet sure if that's what caused his death.

RELATED: Fifth grader who had the flu has died, Coppell ISD says

Across Texas, eight pediatric deaths have been linked to the flu this season, including three in North Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Texas is one of 34 states that had a high level of influenza-like illnesses by the end of 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dallas County health officials said the first week of 2020 saw an almost 7% increase in cases over the week before.

76116 has a high number of flu cases:

Health officials are concerned this flu season might be the worst in years. T

hey are urging residents to get a flu vaccine and to take preventative actions that will help stop spreading the illness, including washing your hands and staying home if you're sick.

RELATED: Flu 2019: 5 things you need to know

“While we cannot predict the severity or duration of the flu season from year to year, the best way to protect yourself and others is to get your flu vaccine," said Dr. Philip Huang, director of the Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The CDC recommends everyone older than 6 months get a yearly flu vaccine.

Flu vaccines for adults and children are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at DCHHS, 2377 N. Stemmons Freeway.

Dallas County health authorities will also provide free flu immunizations at the Health and Safety Fair on Jan. 25 at the Pleasant Grove Christian Church.

More on WFAA: