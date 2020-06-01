Updated at 11:25 a.m. with additional information from police.

One person died after a car crashed into an apartment building Monday morning in Fort Worth, according to authorities.

The car crashed shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Post Oak Boulevard, records show.

MedStar spokesperson Matt Zavadsky confirmed one person had died.

Fort Worth police said that person was inside the apartment. The driver of the car was not injured.

Charles Carter/WFAA

A child who was also inside the apartment at the time of the crash was not injured, officials with the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department was requesting a heavy rescue for the scene, incident reports show.

