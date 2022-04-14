Seniors displaced from Dallas apartment fire search for new place to live while hoping for assistance

Serenity Apartments at Dallas was destroyed after a five-alarm fire last week that displaced 65 residents. Multiple organizations are stepping in to help.

DALLAS — One week ago, there was a five-alarm fire at Serenity Apartments at Dallas, a senior living complex off Dilido Road. More than 120 firefighters were on scene to extinguish the flames.

Lillian Mack Martin, a new resident of Serenity at Dallas, remembers that evening clearly. "I was gripping onto the rails, you know, trying to get down the stairs." She can't stand for very long and relies on her walker for support.

"Different thoughts were going through my head like I wasn't going to make it out alive," she said with tears in her eyes.

Martin is one of 65 residents who lost everything in the fire, and who evacuated with barely anything. "I had my wallet, my keys, and my cell phone, and the clothes on my back," she said.

Now, many of the residents are looking for a new, permanent place to live -- and are concerned about their future.

Martin is a senior on a fixed and limited income. Her greatest fear, she said, "I may end up in a shelter, but this was not my fault."

Ben Friedman, a spokesperson for Serenity at Dallas, reassures that the company is committed to helping every person who lost their home. "We are confident that every resident who has been displaced by this will continue to receive the support that they need, and that no one will be left without a roof over their head because of this devastating fire."

Friedman said they have been working with the City of Dallas and the Red Cross.

He said, as of Thursday, Catholic Charities Dallas is also stepping in to assist with the long-term casework.

Anyone who would like to help the residents can make a donation to Catholic Charities. There's a fund set up directly for this cause. Friedman said Serenity at Dallas has already made the first contribution.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross told WFAA, "Red Cross is working closely with Dallas VOAD and city officials to make arrangements for long-term housing solutions for all the clients affected by the fire at the Serenity Apartments."