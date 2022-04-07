2 firefighters injured, as crews battle blaze at Dallas senior living facility, officials say

When firefighters arrived, they reported smoke from the second floor of the building.

DALLAS — Two Dallas firefighters have been taken to the hospital, as crews continue to battle a 4-alarm fire at a senior living facility Thursday evening, officials say.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to call for an "automatic fire alarm" at the Lakeland Hills Senior Living Facility in the 3300 block of Dilido Road on the city's northeast side.

When crews arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the second floor of the three-story building and then immediately upgraded the response to a working second-alarm fire.

A short time later, the blaze was again upgraded to a 4th-alarm fire, which means about 100 firefighters have been dispatched to the scene.

By 8:20 p.m. the fire was upgraded to a 5th alarm.

The property manager told WFAA that the residents were been evacuated and being taken to a Red Cross shelter, or leaving with family members.

The incident is still ongoing. We'll update as more details become available.

Walked around to the other side of the complex, on John West, you can see flames shooting through the roof of the building. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/eKfNOQzKo0 — Morgan Young (@MorganYoungTV) April 8, 2022

Super thick smoke here. The fire was just upgraded to 5 alarms.



The property manager for the apartment said residents are being taken to a Red Cross shelter. Some residents are opting to leave with family. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/tqOtLZwW15 — Morgan Young (@MorganYoungTV) April 8, 2022