Several residents displaced, firefighter in hospital after apartment fire in Northeast Dallas

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to a structure fire at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Melody Lane.

DALLAS — At least 18 people have been displaced and one firefighter was transported to a local hospital following a fire at an apartment complex in northeast Dallas, officials say.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy black smoke coming from the top floor of the two-story apartment building. Dallas Fire-Rescue says crews moved in for an offensive attack, but the flames spread quickly, which called for a second-alarm response.

After about a half-an-hour, the fire was extinguished, Dallas Fire-Rescue says.

DFR says no injuries were reported to any of the residents, but there was one firefighter transported to local hospital for “medical reasons.” The firefighter is expected to be okay.

Officials told WFAA at least three apartment units suffered significant damage, but due to the power having to be shut off to the entire building, 18 residents were displaced. The American Red Cross has been called to scene to assist them.