Heavy flames engulf hotel at Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas — A resort at Possum Kingdom Lake in the western area of North Texas was engulfed in heavy flames in the overnight hours.

The fire happened at The Cliffs Resort in Palo Pinto County. The Lake Palo Pinto Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of crews working the early Sunday fire on Facebook.

The volunteer department said crews from throughout Palo Pinto County helped put out the flames.

Pictures from the volunteer department showed crews using water from the lake to help with the blaze.

Lita Giddings, a witness who captured video of the flames, told WFAA that at around 2:20 a.m. a hotel worker "ran the halls banging on everyone's door shouting 'fire' in all 3 buildings and got everyone out safely."