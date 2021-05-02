Second Fort Worth police officer placed on restricted duty for racially insensitive post

The department said Internal Affairs received a report that the four-year veteran had shared a racially insensitive social post.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A second police officer in Fort Worth has been placed on restricted duty for activity on social media, officials said Friday.

Internal affairs learned Feb. 5 of a racially insensitive post shared on the officer's account.

Restricted duty means the officer loses their badge, gun, and all police powers pending the investigation's outcome, officials said.

Fort Worth police announced another officer was placed on restricted duty on Feb. 1 for racially insensitive posts.

In a statement, the department said it "holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, post, or communication which is racially insensitive or unprofessional will not be tolerated."

In both cases, the officers were placed on restricted duty at the director of Chief Neil Noakes.