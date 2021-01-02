Fort Worth officer on restricted duty after discovery of racially insensitive, inappropriate social posts, police say

Another officer discovered and reported the social posts, according to the Fort Worth police department.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer is under investigation and has been placed on restricted duty for racially insensitive and appropriate social media posts, the department said Monday.

A fellow officer discovered the posts, prompting the involvement of the Internal Affairs Unit, officials said.

The officer who made the posts has been with the department for three years, police officials said. The officer has not been identified.

As part of being placed on restricted duty, the officer had to give up their gun, badge and lost all police powers, pending the outcome of the investigation, Fort Worth police said.

The department said Chief Neil Noakes had the officer placed on restricted duty.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard," officials said in a release, "and any comment, post, or communication which is racially insensitive or unprofessional will not be tolerated.

"It reflects poorly on our department and the other officers who do the job right every day."