'Racially insensitive' Facebook post made by Fort Worth police officer under investigation

The police department said its internal affairs unit is investigating the social media post.

The Fort Worth Police Department confirmed Friday that it is investigating a “racially insensitive” and "grossly inappropriate" Facebook post made by one of its officers.

The department said it was made aware of the social media post earlier this week after it was posted on the officer’s personal Facebook page. At that point, the internal affairs unit began an investigation, which is still ongoing, and the post was removed.

The police department did not release additional regarding how long the officer has been with the department or what the social media post entailed.

They did, however, confirm the officer has been placed on restricted duty. This means the officer's gun and badge have been taken away and he is unable to perform the duties of a police officer, according to department officials.