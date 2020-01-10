Fort Worth police officer terminated after posting 'racially insensitive' meme on Facebook

Internal affairs also said it is continuing to investigate a second officer who may have been involved.

A Fort Worth police officer has been terminated after he posted a "racially insensitive meme" on social media, officials said in a news release Thursday.

The Internal Affairs Unit began its investigation last month after becoming aware of the post on former officer Roger Ballard's personal Facebook page.

Ballard was terminated Thursday for violating departmental General Orders related to social media use. He was previously placed on restrictive duty while the investigation occurred.

After its investigation, the internal affairs unit said it found Ballard responsible for posting a meme that contained a photo that led to "numerous complaints and public outrage."

The group United My Justice rallied outside Fort Worth City Hall on Sept. 25, calling on city leaders and the police department to fire the officer.

Founder and CEO Donnell Ballard released a statement Thursday said they are glad the officer was fired from his job but still believe there is more work ahead.

"We believe this is the right thing to do, this is a step into the right direction to let these police officers know you cannot say what you want on your post you have to be held accountable," Ballard said.

The Fort Worth Police Department did not release additional details about the original social media post, however, went on to say that any comment, post, or any communication which is racially insensitive and unprofessional will not be condoned in any manner.