‘Show kindness to each other’: Botham Jean’s family asks community to #BeLikeBo in honor of his birthday

On Sept. 29, Botham Jean would have turned 29 years old. It would have been his golden birthday.

DALLAS — Allison Jean returned to North Texas to celebrate her son's birthday. Her son, Botham Jean, would have turned 29 on Sept. 29. This year would have been his golden birthday.

"There are two days I will never forget: September 6th and September 29th," said Allison Jean. The first date is the day Botham left the world, and the second date is the day Botham came into the world.

In 2018, Botham was mistaken for an intruder and was shot and killed in his own apartment by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

For Botham's older sister Allisa Findlay, every day since his death has been difficult, but especially Tuesday.

"My natural reaction is to stay in bed all day and cry. But Botham celebrated life in general," said Findlay.

The family has asked for people to "Be Like Bo" and do something for someone else.

Allison Jean told WFAA that her son was constantly working projects to help the needy and under-privileged. The family has taken on his passion and found avenues to help those less fortunate through the Botham Jean Foundation.

The family is calling on the community to display an act of kindness to someone on the day Botham died and on his birthday.