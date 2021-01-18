Frisco woman claims neighbor spray-painted racial slurs on her property

A homeowner says she has become the target of racists threats, vandalism, and other problems. Her lawyer believes an arrest should be made.

FRISCO, Texas — A woman in Frisco says she is living in fear after a series of vandalism, property damage, and racialized threats.

Stacey Livingston says the trouble started last Wednesday when a neighbor began targeting her home. Livingston says her driveway was vandalized with graffiti. Offensive words and racial slurs were left using black spray paint. She says her telephone and cable lines were also cut.

”He came to my door. Kicking my door and just talking really crazy,” Livingston explained.

The homeowner and other witnesses said a neighbor on the street has been returning to the woman’s home making threats while on an alleged racist tirade.

”He’s been walking up and down the street calling me [the N-word],” Livingston said.

Video from another neighboring home allegedly caught the man in action a few days ago. The video shows the unidentified man wearing a white shirt and dark pants. He approached Livingston’s home singing a song with racial slurs. At one point, he throws food on the woman’s property.

“[N-word] gotta eat too,” the man shouted as he walked away.

”That’s my slave,” he repeats as he’s heading toward his home.

Livingston said she doesn’t feel safe. She’s called Denton County Sheriff’s office to her home four times since Wednesday. The woman spent a few days in a hotel. Neighbors have also been calling the police about the man’s behavior.

”She fears for her life, and she has valid reason to,” said Blerim Elmazi, Livingston’s attorney with the Merritt Law Firm.

A spokesman from Denton County Sheriff’s office confirms the neighbor was issued a criminal trespass warning. Elmazi questioned why more isn’t being done.

"An arrest and a transparent investigation needs to take place immediately. And we need to begin seeing results today,” Elmazi added.

Denton County Sheriff’s office says this remains an ongoing investigation.

For now, supportive neighbors have helped pressure wash Livingston’s driveway. Elmazi says the NAACP is also getting involved.