Former Wednesday's Child 16-year-old Jason excited about upcoming adoption in November

At one point, Jason was living out of a CPS office. He told WFAA he wanted to be adopted by parents who accepted him as is.

ARLINGTON, Texas — We have some great news about a teen boy we featured twice as our Wednesday's Child! He is about to get adopted by a couple who knew he was supposed to be their son.

Sometimes, we have to do stories on foster children multiple times to make sure they get adopted. Jason is one of those kids.

Jason was featured on Wednesday's Child first in 2020, and then again last year when he told WFAA about the ups and downs of foster care.

"It's been rough. It's been up and down. There's been placements where I've been abused. I've been hurt," he said in January 2021.

"A part of the LGBTQ community. If you're a person you should love who you want to love or be who you want to be and not be judged for it," he said.

Fast forward 14 months from his interview, and we are excited to announce Jason, who is now 16, found that family!

In a statement to WFAA, Jason's soon-to-be adoptive dads said in part:

"In August of 2021, we saw Jason's Wednesday's Child segment and remarked that he was a teen we could help. Luckily, we fell in love with him the day we met him, and he was living with us by Memorial Day weekend!"

They told WFAA Jason made all A's and B's on his first report card at Arlington Heights High School. He’s also a part of the high school marching band.

What makes his parents even more proud, Jason volunteers with one of his dads at Taste Community Restaurant, which is a "pay-what-you-can" place to eat.

Jason is excited about his homecoming dance, and he and his soon-to-be parents are excited about his upcoming adoption. It will be finalized on Nov. 4 during National Adoption Month.

After five years in foster care, no more moving from foster home to foster home, sleeping in offices or feeling unwanted. You matter, Jason! We're so happy for you and your forever family!