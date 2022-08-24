Wednesday's Child: Brothers Logan and Raylan miss each other daily, wish a forever family will adopt them together

Logan told WFAA the sadness of not living with his little brother on top of moving from placement to placement is stressful.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Children in foster care endure so much in their short lives, but one of the hardest is the terrible feeling of loneliness.

In today’s Wednesday’s Child, WFAA meets two brothers in need of parents with an abundance of love and patience.

Could that be you?

After weeks of building excitement, today brothers Logan and Raylan got to play together at Legoland in Grapevine.

"I'm happy and excited," said 6-year-old Raylan.

He is proud of the way he treats others.

"I help them when they fall down and whenever they can't reach anything and I can reach it, then I help them" said Raylan.

Logan, 13, has a smile he hopes will melt the heart of a potential forever family.

"I want a mom. I want a dad. I want my brother to be in the picture too," he said about Raylan.

These children shouldn't have a care in the world, but instead, they are trying to pick up the pieces of their broken hearts. The boys are separated in foster care and it hurts.

"If I have to move away again, I'm going to feel like the Titanic. You know how the Titanic hit ice and it sunk. That's how I would feel like," said Logan.

Raylan said his biggest worry is that he won't get to live with his older brother again.

Their CPS caseworker, Amanda Swink, is working hard to get them adopted together.

"It weighs on me a great deal," she said.

Swink has been Raylan and Logan's CPS caseworker the four years they've been in foster care.

"Placement has been difficult to find for the two of them together," she said.

She thinks about their situation daily.

"I just love them so much and I want them to have what they deserve," Swink said tearfully. "They need a loving family who will love them, and care for them, and nurture them, and have patience and give them the ability to thrive together."

After years of turmoil, abuse and separation, Logan and Raylan want to create new memories with a family who loves and accepts them together.

"I don't want to be far from each other again," said Logan.

Wiping away tears, their caseworker begs potential families not to sign up to adopt Logan and Raylan unless they are fully committed.

"I would really like the family to not make false promises," she said. "They deserve to wake up and be playing together and just live life together. They deserve each other."

For more information on how to adopt Raylan and Logan, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Logan and Raylan's names within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.