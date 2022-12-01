Wednesday's Child, 12-year-old Lyneric wants a family to love him in both the good times and bad

Lyneric has spent nearly half his life in and out of the foster care system. Through it all, football has been his greatest companion.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Opportunities like this don't happen very often for 12-year-old Lyneric.

The Dallas Cowboys invited him to come tour AT&T Stadium. He was even allowed to go inside the players locker rooms!

“It’s so big!" he exclaimed, describing the stadium. "And there are so many more details than I thought."

Football has been his greatest companion.

"Some foster homes were not good, and football was like my safe spot, you know what I mean? Like, my go-to hobby," he explained.

He always cheers on the Cowboys.

"The defense is good, but they like need to do more man coverage," he coached.

Lyneric's favorite player inspires him.

"You mean a lot to me, because you helped the Cowboys through the games," he described. "You're one of my idol players"

Attention CeeDee Lamb: he's talking about you.

"Hi CeeDee," Lyneric said, waiving to WFAA's camera during a chat.

Lyneric also wants parents he can look up to: a mom who's a sweetheart and a father who understands him.

"Someone you'll have the bad times with and the good times with, but in the end, they will still love you," he described.

Lyneric's advocates call him a STAR! But, he says he’s just a normal kid.

That’s what he wants people to see in him: that he’s a normal 12-year-old.

His court-appointed special advocate calls him a normal kid who's kind with a gentle soul.

The trauma he's experienced in life is also the reason Lyneric wants to become a doctor.

"I want to be a surgeon to save people's lives, because we need more doctors," he said.

And he's smart enough to do it. He just needs a Forever Family to guide him.

And for all of you healthcare heroes, Lyneric said thank you for trying to save lives.

This 12-year-old shines wherever he goes.

May this trip to the home of the Dallas Cowboys end in a loving home - for him.

For more information on how to adopt Lyneric, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Lyneric's name within the subject line.