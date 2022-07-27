'He is just the most amazing kid' | Wednesday's Child, 13-year-old Mortell just wants to be someone's son

Mortell, 13, wants to be adopted so badly, his caseworker flew him in to Dallas for this chance to find him a forever family.

DALLAS — Today's Wednesday's Child is a shining star who deserves a family who will treasure him.

Mortell grew up around horses. He used to have a pony, which is why a visit to Rocking M Stables in Dallas was a reminder of better times.

“I learned how to trot, and I'm happy I learned it because I want to keep learning how to do it to get better and better," he said.

Mortell's CPS caseworker says he couldn't wait to fly in from another part of the state for this opportunity.

“He was super excited. I think I got maybe 5, 10 calls in the last week wondering when he was going to come and if he was still coming," said Danielle Grubisic.

"I like horses, I like to dance, and I like to sing," said Mortell, when asked about his special qualities.

He is very talented! Mortell is a star.

"He is just the most amazing kid. He has the brightest personality. He is so outgoing. He can change my mood. He can change a room's mood," said Grubisic.

Mortell is the kind of kid you walk away from feeling better about yourself.

“I look forward to his phone calls. He always makes me smile and even on my hard days, he can turn my frown upside down. He's just a very special kid and I enjoy hearing and being around him," Grubisic said proudly about the child she’s trying to find a forever home for.

Mortell recently turned 13 years old without receiving the true gift he most desires.

"I want a good family who cares about me," he said.

After four years in foster care, Mortell wants a chance to be someone's son.

"He loves to sing, he loves to dance, he loves animals. He has the biggest heart and all he wants is a forever home," said Grubisic.

With that million-dollar smile, Mortell gives his love freely. Our prayer is that a forever family will cherish his love forever.

For more information on how to adopt Mortell, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Mortell's name within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.