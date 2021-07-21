'I know that if I keep being myself and keep having a good outlook then I will make it,' 15-year-old Wednesday's Child Jason says

Jason wants a family to adopt him and accept him for who he is, just like his caseworker has.

FRISCO, Texas — Today's Wednesday's Child needs all of us to pay attention to his story.

If you've ever wondered why people say the foster care system is in crisis in Texas, Jason's story will help you understand a little better.

Remember Jason? Last year during a Wednesday's Child taping we laughed together and we cried together. Jason told us about how he ended up in foster care.

"My dad did bad stuff to me. My mom did bad stuff to me," he said in April 2020.

Jason also told us proudly that his mother figure is his caseworker who is constantly by his side.

"I love you, Ms. Wilmarie," he said to his caseworker while on camera. "You're so cool. Cooler than me and more amazing than me."

Fast forward a year. Jason is now 15. He's an avid gamer who loves comics. He opened up to WFAA about foster care.

"It's been rough. It's been up and down. There's been placements I've been abused, like been hurt," he said.

Recently though, he's been living in a CPS office which has become his safe haven.

"I like staying in the office because at least I know the caseworkers that work there and that I feel safe because I was basically raised by CPS since I was 10."

"I'm a part of the LGBTQ community," he said. "If you're a person, you should be able to love who you want to love or be what you want to be and not be judged for it."

Jason uses hobbies like video games, anime and learning how to do his own makeup to take his mind off things — mainly, the pain he feels of not having a Forever Family.

"I know that if I keep being myself and keep having a good outlook then I will make it," he said.

Jason needs parents who will reassure him that he will make it. That he's loved, protected, and that he matters.