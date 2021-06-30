Wednesday's Child: 8-year-old Drelyn loves to sing and dance

8-year-old Drelyn didn't really talk during our interview, but he didn't have to. He is quick on his feet and quick to make you feel special.

DESOTO, Texas — He has a piercing personality and a foster mother who only wants the best for him.

"Drelyn likes to come up to me sporadically and just randomly give me a hug and say, 'I love you, Mommy.'"

Sherice White is Drelyn's foster mom. He's lived with her his entire life.

"He is an old soul. He really is. He has some challenges, but he has come a long way, a long way since he first came into my home," said White. "I feel like he looks through people. Like he can see your soul," she added.

Only Sherice can get Drelyn to sing and talk. He is in speech therapy.

He also loves to dance. If you put on the music, he'll take care of the dancing! This little boy is full of joy and laughter.

We asked Sherice what she wants for Drelyn.

She started with what she doesn't want.

It was an emotional moment.

"I don't want him to become a statistic. I don't want him to get caught up in the system and get lost. So, I want him to be with a family that loves the good and bad of Drelyn," she said, filled with emotion.

She is the only mom Drelyn has ever known.

"Drelyn's gonna need love and care and guidance for the rest of his life and so he's gonna need a family that's got to be willing to do that. I want him to thrive and have a good life. That's what I want," she said crying.

When the interview was over, Drelyn was right there waiting to give her a hug.