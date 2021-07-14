Wednesday's Child, Ja'Mya wishes for a forever home ahead of her 12th birthday

"I want to have a good life. Somebody that can love me and I love them back and stuff. Someone that can be there for me when I need it," said Ja'Mya.

DALLAS — When a child turns 12, they should want a new video game or their own cellphone. But for 11-year-old Ja'Mya, she doesn't anything other than a family.

The minute you meet Ja'Mya, you know she is one cool kid.

"Everybody calls me adorable," she said during an adventure at the Ice Skating Center at the Dallas Galleria.

Ja'Mya is tender-hearted and would give anything to go ice skating with the people she loves.

"I would love to bring my brother wherever I go. I would love to bring my brother with me everywhere," she said about her toddler brother.

Ja'Mya still thinks about him and her biological family. She's been in foster care since 2019.

"It can be scary sometimes," she said.

It is scary moving from one home to another and having to trust strangers to care for you.

"I don't wanna [sic] be one of those kids that keeps switching homes and homes over and over again," she said about moving within the foster care system.

Ja'Mya wants to be adopted as soon as possible.

"I want to have a good life. Somebody that can love me and I love them back and stuff. Someone that can be there for me when I need it," she said.

However, foster care has taught Ja'Mya a few things about herself.

"I am brave in many ways," she said.

One way she is brave is by learning to choose faith over fear.

"I pray sometimes and He answers my prayers," she said, referring to her relationship with God.

Ja'Mya's biggest prayer is also her birthday wish.

"I want to be adopted 100%, because why? I'm tired of just switching homes," she said.

Ja'Mya turns 12 later this month and hopes it will be the last birthday she celebrates in foster care.

"I'm a good kid, and I deserve a forever home that wants me," she said emphatically.

Yes, you do Ja'Mya!

For more information on Ja'Mya, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Remember to include Ja'Mya's name within the subject line.