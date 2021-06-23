Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old aspiring chef, Shaniya dreams of forever family to love her

"I want a mom and a dad that will be nice to me, and help me grow up until I go to college," said Shaniya.

DALLAS — Shaniya is 13 years old with a wonderful attitude and terrific taste in food! She has a big and bright future in front of her, but she needs a loving and committed forever family first.

Here's a small glimpse into her talented world.

Welcome to "Shaniya's Cooking Show" at the Brookhaven Country Club.

Chef Zac Wilburn rolled out the red carpet for Shaniya.

"My mom always used to take me to soul food places, and I'd be excited yelling in the back of the car saying, 'yay, yay'" said Shaniya.

The memories of cooking fill her soul with joy.

"We cooked greens, candied yams, fried chicken, corn bread, baked beans and sweet potato pie," she said about the times she cooked together with her biological mother.

Shaniya wants to make new memories with a forever family who likes to spend quality time together, just like she spent with Chef Zac.

"I want a mom and a dad that will be nice to me, and help me grow up until I go to college," said Shaniya.

Shaniya wants to become a chef, but she's always got other stuff cooking.

"I know I can sing. I know I can dance. I know I can cook," she said confidently.

Shaniya is waiting for a forever family she can love.

"My mom always told me treat others how you want to be treated," she said.

Shaniya has been in the same foster home for two years. It's the only placement she's ever had.

She loves her foster family.

"The family that I'm with now. The lady, she takes very good care of me. She does everything for me," she said.

A magical afternoon of learning and cooking at Brookhaven Country Club came to an end.

"I always wanted to get adopted," said Shaniya.

May your amazing cooking show lead to new beginnings, Shaniya.

For more information on Shaniya, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Remember to include Shaniya's name within the subject line.