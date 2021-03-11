'God, please help us get adopted': 3 sisters praying for their forever home

Meet Aysia, Aryanna and Addyson. They are 5,6 and 7 years old.

DALLAS — Too often siblings get separated in foster care, and these three beautiful sisters don't want to be separated anymore.

They are today's Wednesday's Child.

Meet Aysia, Aryanna and Addyson. They are 5,6 and 7 years old.

"I like being with my little sisters because I have friends to play with me," said 7-year-old Aysia.

These three princesses will melt your heart.

"Pizza and burgers," blurted out 6-year-old Aryanna, when asked about her favorite foods.

Addyson, 5, couldn't wait to tell WFAA about her favorite animal at the Dallas World Aquarium.

"A turtle," she said proudly.

Aysia enjoyed the entire experience at the aquarium mainly because she got to spend time with her little sisters.

It's easy to see she adores them.

"Why I want to be with them is because I love them," she said.

Denise Hamilton is the children's adoption caseworker with Child Protective Services.

"They're like my little babies. They've become my little babies," she said.

But their story will also break your heart.

Aysia is currently separated from her two younger sisters because of behavioral issues.

"They definitely want to be together. They're all they have and they're very bonded," said Hamilton.

Aysia has made great progress and Hamilton said she's ready to bring them back together under one roof.

"I am looking for a home that will have structure. Definitely need structure. Be consistent and a lot of love. We're looking for a lot of love."

They need patience too.

While at the aquarium, the sisters gathered around the sleeping Ocelot. Aysia called it her favorite moment for a reason.

"It was the cat because it was sleeping, and I like animals that are sleeping 'cuz they're chill," she said.

These little princesses deserve to find peace and more than anything, their forever home.

It's Aysia's nightly prayer that she happily shared with us.

"God, please help us get adopted and I can see my little sisters again. In the Jesus name I pray, Amen."

For more information on how to adopt Aysia, Aryanna and Addyson, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Remember to include their names within the subject line.