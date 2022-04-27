Wednesday's Child 14-year-old Dora was gifted her dream quinceañera. She's waiting for her number one wish to come true – to be adopted

Two weeks ago, Dora was dreaming about a quinceañera for her 15th birthday. Thanks to your generosity, it happened.

DALLAS — North Texas, you never cease to amaze us!

Two weeks ago, we brought you the story of Dora, who's been in foster care for seven and a half long years. She was dreaming about a quinceañera for her 15th birthday, and thanks to your generosity, it happened.

When we met Dora for a Wednesday's Child taping on April 13, she told us she really wanted to have a quinceañera for her 15th birthday. This celebration traditionally marks a girl's coming of age in many countries across Latin America.

"You get a big fancy dress, a crown and you have to invite people that you want to come and just celebrate," Dora told us during our interview.

Thanks to the generosity of a lot of people who saw our report, it happened!

Not only did Dora get her quinceañera on Monday, everyone who she wanted to attend was there, including her biological brother. He offered a special toast to his sister.

"Really grateful I got to experience this with my sister, after all we've been through. We've been through a lot," he said.

Dora has two Dallas Court Appointed Special Advocates who have been with her for more than seven years throughout her many placements in foster care.

Stephanie Roberts and Marian Glass are the ones who planned the quinceañera with the help of the community, including Reagan and Leanay with Impromptu Parties and Blessed Hands, Cecy Himenez with Awe-Inspiring Photography and the staff at Rosa's Cafe -- located at 5000 Overton Ridge Boulevard in Fort Worth.

Dora's advocates say she has always shown a loving heart and has never given up on having a forever family, despite being the only one of her siblings who is still not adopted.

Her message for us in this moment was one of gratitude.

"Today, I had a quinceañera and all the people I wanted to come were there and I was happy, and it made me excited," she told WFAA.

Dora officially turns 15 on Friday, April 29. Her biggest wish is to find her forever family!

Happy birthday, princess. We pray your wish comes true.

For more information on how to adopt Dora, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Dora's names within the subject line.