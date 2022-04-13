'I want a family that will love me': Wednesday's Child, 14-year-old Dora shares wishes ahead of upcoming quinceañera

"I want a family that will love me, that will spend time with me. If I play sports, I want them to be there at my games," says 14-year-old Dora.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — It's amazing how a stranger's kindness can make a difference in someone's life.

Today's Wednesday's Child needed to hear something positive about herself, and a CPS caseworker was there for her. WFAA was there to capture the moment.

When WFAA met 14-year-old Dora, she had something very important on her mind.

"Well, my CASA, they're planning a quinceañera for me. It's like a Sweet 16," said Dora.

Whether it's on paper or in person, Dora knows how to express herself.

"I sometimes like to do people's hair, or like do their makeup, or paint their nails," she said.

Dora's upcoming quinceañera, or 15th birthday, is important to her.

"It's like a big celebration that you're turning into like a woman," she said.

Dora said her advocates are going to throw her a quinceañera. She already has the party pictured in her head.

"You get a big fancy dress -- a crown, and you have to invite people that you want to come and just celebrate," she said.

Dora's celebration won't include the biological siblings she misses so much. They've found their forever families. Dora is still waiting for hers. It’s why even the smallest words of encouragement from a CPS caseworker can be so appreciated.

"Just know that you are good. You're God's child," said CPS worker LaQueena Warren.

Dora became overwhelmed with emotion. This young lady needs a family who will be kind, committed and above all else, loving.

"I want a family that will love me, that will spend time with me. If I play sports, I want them to be there at my games," she said.

Dora will soon celebrate a special moment in her life, but the moment she really wants to celebrate is being with her new family.

For more information on how to adopt Dora, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Dora's names within the subject line.