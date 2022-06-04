Wednesday’s Child: Twins, 7-year-old Jayden and Jayla are in need of a forever family to love them ‘day in and day out’

“They definitely need a family that wants to be there with them on a day in and day out basis, that will be active with them," says Malia Graham, with CASA.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — If you're a twin, you'll fully understand the dynamics between this brother and sister.

But truthfully, any of us who have siblings will "get it."

Jayla and Jayden are 7-year-old twins who bicker a lot, but man are they fiercely protective of each other.

And the only family they want to adopt them is the one who will take them together.

For Jayla and Jayden, they sometimes must agree to disagree.

"We are nice,” said Jayden, while Jayla interrupted and said, “Well, not always,” referring to her brother.

Jayden rolled his eyes and gave his twin sister some feedback of his own.

"She is bossier than the whole world,” he said wide-eyed.

Jayla just rolled her eyes and carried on with a new topic of conversation.

Their banter is adorable.

"Jayla is very assertive. She knows exactly what she wants, and I don't think there's anything wrong with a girl knowing exactly what she wants," said Malia Graham, with CASA of Denton County.

She is Jayla and Jayden’s Court Appointed Special Advocate.

Graham said Jayden and Jayla need one another.

"She's also very protective of Jayden, and she cares very deeply for him," said Graham.

Like proper twins, Jayla and Jayden are competitive, and they want to be first at everything!

When WFAA asked them what their favorite game to play is, they both raised their hands to the sky. Each child wanted to answer the question first. This was a good opportunity to teach Jayden a new lesson about being a gentleman and letting the lady go first.

Jayden was a good sport and let his sister answer the question before him. She said their favorite game to play outside is TAG.

Both Jayden and Jayla are smart. She's full of life and he's full of creativity. He likes to build.

"He has the mind, I think, of a future engineer," said Graham.

After three years in foster care, our job is to help build a loving family for these two little children.

“They definitely need a family that wants to be there with them on a day in and day out basis, that will be active with them. They love to engage in sports and extracurricular activities. A family that would get excited about taking them to a Dave and Buster's,” said Graham.

Just 7 years old, and already Jayla and Jayden have endured tremendous hurt and neglect. Graham said she is amazed at how they choose to be happy every day despite the abuse they’ve experienced in their lives.

“I've become very protective of them. I think that just with everything that they've gone through and the more that we learn about them and the more that they unpack about their trauma, how they choose to be joyful over everything that they've overcome," she said, praising them for their strength and courage.

"They're just really special," she said.

Jayla and Jayden come as a package. That's non-negotiable.

These beautiful twins want to be adopted together.

For more information on how to adopt Jayla and Jayden, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Jayla and Jayden's names within the subject line.