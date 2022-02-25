Wednesday's Child: These two brothers need a family who will go the distance for them, forever

These brothers have spent five years in foster care. They have a tight bond that is unbreakable.

THE COLONY, Texas — Are you ready to put the pedal to the medal? Our two stars of the day are a pair of brother who will race their way right into your heart.

Meet Mark and Johnny.

"I'm kind. I'm encouraging, and I'm funny," said 10-year-old Mark.

His little brother Johnny is 9.

They're both intelligent and athletic.

"I like to play soccer, football, baseball, tennis or basketball," said Johnny proudly.

Wednesday, Mark and Johnny got to live life in the fast lane! Andretti Karting and Games in The Colony invited the boys for a visit.

The boys drove up from Houston for this adventure, and it was everything they had hoped for and more.

"We got to wear these microphones. We got to get T-shirts. We got to talk to the news person," said Johnny, about how much fun he had racing and taping the segment.

These brothers have spent five years in foster care. They have a tight bond that is unbreakable.

"Whenever I'm getting bullied at school, sometimes he'll tell them to leave me alone," said Mark, about his little brother.

"He helps with my homework. He helps me get my clothes ready and he plays with me," said Johnny, about his older brother.

Driven to be the best they can, both Mark and Johnny rely on one another to navigate some tough circumstances in their lives.

Johnny says he wants to feel safe with his parents, adding this: "Don't hit me or nothing. Like don't abuse me. Don't whoop me."

Mark doesn't ask for anything more than a family who will provide love. He knows that love takes care of the rest.

"Well, like feeding us every day and giving us a roof over our head, and giving us a bed to sleep in," he said.

These brothers need a forever family who will help them overcome what their CPS caseworker says is a life full of rejection.

Johnny and Mark are both shining stars who will, no doubt, go the distance in life!

For more information on how to adopt Mark and Johnny, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Remember to include Mark and Johnny's names within the subject line.